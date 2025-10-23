First Citizens Bancshares Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $554 million, or $43.08 per share. This compares with $624 million, or $42.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $573 million or $44.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $41.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $1.734 billion from $1.796 billion last year.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

