First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCNCP) Price Target Increased by 11.50% to 26.10

The average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FCNCP) has been revised to $26.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.50% from the prior estimate of $23.41 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.63 to a high of $29.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.58% from the latest reported closing price of $22.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 64.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCP is 0.38%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.12% to 1,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 1.31% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 140K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

