First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - (FCNCA) Declares $0.75 Dividend

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $999.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) -. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.35%, a decrease of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.21% to 10,403K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - is 1,087.52. The forecasts range from a low of 934.25 to a high of $1,266.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of 999.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - is 4,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 99.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 710K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 3.22% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 477K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 24.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 16.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 24.62% over the last quarter.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.