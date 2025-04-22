FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Earnings Preview: Recent $FCNCA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH ($FCNCA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,327,006,179 and earnings of $39.04 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FCNCA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Insider Trading Activity
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH insiders have traded $FCNCA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK B JR HOLDING (Chairman and CEO) has made 13 purchases buying 550 shares for an estimated $824,488 and 0 sales.
- CRAIG L NIX (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17 shares for an estimated $31,979
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 146,291 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,115,808
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 103,137 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,930,543
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 75,785 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,135,220
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 74,672 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,783,429
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 71,716 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,537,342
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 69,730 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,340,884
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 66,081 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,630,474
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FCNCA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCNCA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCNCA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.