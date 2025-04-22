FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Earnings Preview: Recent $FCNCA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH ($FCNCA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,327,006,179 and earnings of $39.04 per share.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Insider Trading Activity

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH insiders have traded $FCNCA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK B JR HOLDING (Chairman and CEO) has made 13 purchases buying 550 shares for an estimated $824,488 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG L NIX (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17 shares for an estimated $31,979

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCNCA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCNCA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

