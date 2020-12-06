First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 11th of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

First Choice Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.00 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Choice Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 5.8% on its current stock price of $17.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Choice Bancorp paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit First Choice Bancorp paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FCBP Historic Dividend December 6th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see First Choice Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First Choice Bancorp has delivered an average of 32% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy First Choice Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Choice Bancorp more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First Choice Bancorp is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for First Choice Bancorp you should know about.

