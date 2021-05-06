First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.28, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBP was $32.28, representing a -1.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.70 and a 160.53% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

FCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCBP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCBP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCBP as a top-10 holding:

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (PQSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSV with an increase of 25.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCBP at 0.16%.

