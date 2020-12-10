First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.84, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBP was $17.84, representing a -34.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.39 and a 74.05% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

FCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06.

