First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.74, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBP was $15.74, representing a -42.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.39 and a 53.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

FCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07.

