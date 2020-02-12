First Chinese LGFV dollar bond since coronavirus outbreak sees robust demand

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (IFR) - Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation has become the first Chinese local government financing vehicle to tap the international bond market since the coronavirus outbreak, issuing a US$400m bond that drew robust demand and priced tightly.

The deal attracted final orders of over US$2.6bn from 124 accounts, including US$1.08bn from the leads.

"The epidemic seems not to have had much impact on new bond issuances and we saw recent deals priced tightly with strong order books," said David Yim, regional head of capital markets for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Bank. "The market recovered faster and stronger than had been expected."

StanChart has arranged the Yiwu deal as well as a few new bond issues from some other Chinese names since the market reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The LGFV for Yiwu city in Zhejiang province priced the US$400m 4.00% five-year senior unsecured bonds at 99.641 to yield 4.08%, the tight end of final guidance of 4.1% area (+/-2bp) and well inside initial guidance of 4.5% area.

Wholly owned BVI subsidiary Chouzhou International Investment is the issuer and the parent company is the guarantor.

The Reg S bonds have expected ratings of Baa3/BBB (Moody's/Fitch), on par with the guarantor.

"For the Yiwu deal, it achieved 42bp tightening from IPG on the back of strong demand," said Yim. "Orders peaked at over US$2.9bn ahead of the release of final guidance and 124 accounts participated at the end, almost 50% from funds including some international investors. Overall, the response to the deals recently priced was not too different from those before the outbreak."

Yim expects bankers will encourage Chinese issuers, including LGFVs, that originally adopted a wait-and-see approach given the virus to come to the market to take advantage of the good market window.

A banker from a Chinese bank on the deal said Yiwu's new bonds priced with a negative new issue concession and extended its curve.

"It was looking to issue three or five-year bonds with investor feedback favouring three-year more. But the issuer prefers a longer maturity to avert refinancing pressure. At the end, even with the five-year, investors still came in to buy the bonds and the deal achieved negative new issue concession," the banker said.

JBRs put fair value on the deal at about 4.2%, according to the banker, while Nomura's trading desk saw it around 4%.

He said the Yiwu deal was launched as originally scheduled as its offshore debt issuance quota will expire later this month, though it held investor calls rather than face-to-face meetings.

"It is a safer, more commercialized name in the LGFV segment," he said. "Given that market liquidity is ample and the coronavirus outbreak looks containable, the deal has attracted real money accounts to participate, in which Chinese banks bought quite a lot."

Asian investors bought 98% of the deal and EMEA 2%. Fund managers and asset managers bought 49%, banks and financial institutions 43%, and corporates, insurers, private banks and others 8%.

The newly priced bonds traded up in the aftermarket and were quoted at a cash price of 99.85-100 on Wednesday afternoon, versus the offer price of 99.641.

Another banker from the same Chinese lender said there are still some LGFV deals in her bank's pipeline that are scheduled to come out later this month or next month.

"In general, we have more deals from SOEs (state-owned enterprises) and financial institutions in the first quarter and there'll be more LGFVs supply starting from April," she said.

Yiwu Capital operates the Yiwu Small Commodity Market and also has interests in public utilities, infrastructure and property development, among others. It plans to use the proceeds from the bond offering for investment in key infrastructure construction projects, refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Nomura said Yiwu is well-known globally as a trading centre for small commodities, which should partially offset the fact that it is only a county-level city. Nevertheless, as a more commercialized LGFV in the trading-focused city of Yiwu, it may see more of a direct impact from any uncertainty in global trade compared with other LGFVs.

StanChart, Bank of China, Citigroup and Guosen Securities (HK) were joint global coordinators as well as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with Guotai Junan International, ABC International, BoCom International, China Citic Bank International, CMBC Capital, China Securities International, CLSA, DBS Bank, ICBC International and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong branch.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.