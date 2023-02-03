First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Declares $0.33 Dividend

First Cash Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $91.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Cash Financial Services is $104.33. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $91.05.

The projected annual revenue for First Cash Financial Services is $3,049MM, an increase of 11.73%. The projected annual EPS is $6.35, an increase of 44.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Cash Financial Services. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FCFS is 0.2057%, an increase of 17.6354%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 35,823K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 4,681,873 shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,084,937 shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020,746 shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,869,255 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396,078 shares, representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 40.08% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,783,554 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801,254 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,504,343 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512,351 shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 16.80% over the last quarter.

FirstCash Holdings Background Information

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

