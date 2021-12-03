First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Mexico, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the country's deputy health minister said on Friday.

