First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Mexico, official says

Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the country's deputy health minister said on Friday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

