First Capital Increases Stake in ErreDue Amid Growth

Erredue S.P.A. (IT:RDUE) has released an update.

Institutional investor First Capital S.P.A., through its subsidiary First SICAF S.P.A., has increased its stake in ErreDue S.p.A. to surpass the 5% threshold, now holding 6.97% of the company’s ordinary shares. This investment underscores confidence in ErreDue’s growth strategy and the strategic importance of the hydrogen sector for decarbonization. ErreDue, a leader in hydrogen electrolysis technology, saw a 40% increase in production value in 2023, highlighting its strong market position.

