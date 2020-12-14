First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.39, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCAP was $66.39, representing a -18.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.71 and a 55.41% increase over the 52 week low of $42.72.

FCAP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9.

