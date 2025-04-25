First Capital, Inc. Reports Increased Net Income of $3.2 Million for Q1 2025

First Capital, Inc. reported Q1 2025 net income of $3.2 million, reflecting growth in interest income and net interest margin.

First Capital, Inc. reported a net income of $3.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, an increase from $3.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The company's net interest income after provisions for credit losses rose by $923,000, driven by a $1.5 million increase in interest income due to higher average yields and increased average balances of interest-earning assets. Interest expense also grew, leading to a net interest margin increase to 3.34%. Noninterest income slightly decreased while noninterest expenses rose due to higher compensation and equipment costs. Total assets grew to $1.21 billion, and deposits increased to $1.08 billion, with a reduction in nonperforming assets. The effective tax rate increased from 14.6% to 17.2%.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $3.2 million for Q1 2025, a rise from $3.0 million in Q1 2024, improving diluted earnings per share from $0.88 to $0.97.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses rose by $923,000, indicating improved profitability from interest-earning assets.

Total assets grew to $1.21 billion, up from $1.19 billion, reflecting a healthy balance sheet and growth in the company's asset base.

The net interest margin increased from 3.14% in Q1 2024 to 3.34% in Q1 2025, demonstrating better efficiency in generating income from assets compared to liabilities.

Potential Negatives

Net noninterest income decreased by $51,000, which could indicate challenges in generating revenue outside of interest income.

Noninterest expenses increased by $424,000 due to rising compensation, benefits, and occupancy costs, potentially reflecting increased operational inefficiencies.

Income tax expense rose significantly, leading to a higher effective tax rate of 17.2%, compared to 14.6% for the same period in the prior year, which could impact net earnings.

FAQ

What is First Capital, Inc.'s net income for Q1 2025?

First Capital, Inc. reported a net income of $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How did net interest income change in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $923,000 compared to the same period in 2024, totaling $9.581 million.

What factors contributed to the increase in interest income?

Interest income rose due to an increased average tax-equivalent yield and a higher balance of interest-earning assets.

What was the effective tax rate for Q1 2025?

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 17.2% compared to 14.6% in 2024.

How many offices does First Harrison Bank have?

First Harrison Bank operates 17 offices across various communities in Indiana and Kentucky.

CORYDON, Ind., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024







Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $923,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income increased $1.5 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield



(1)



on interest-earning assets from 4.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 4.63% for the same period in 2025, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.12 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $1.17 billion for the same period in 2025. Interest expense increased $528,000 as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 1.71% for the same period in 2025, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $833.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $881.6 million for the same period in 2025. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin



(1)



increased from 3.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 3.34% for the same period in 2025. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company’s balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Based on management’s analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $280,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $338,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was due to loan growth during the period as well as management’s consideration of macroeconomic uncertainty. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $84,000 and $55,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Noninterest income decreased $51,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to the Company recognizing a $55,000 loss on sale of available for sale securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a $32,000 gain on sale of available for sale securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company also recognized decreases of $38,000 and $24,000 in other income and ATM and debit card fees, respectively, when comparing the two periods. These were partially offset by the Company recognizing an $18,000 gain on equity securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a loss of $68,000 during the same period in 2024.





Noninterest expenses increased $424,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $259,000 and $160,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to increases in salary and wages associated with annual cost of living and performance related adjustments as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in occupancy and equipment expenses is primarily due to costs associated with snow removal across the Company’s branch network given the historic storms in our communities as well as a loss on the disposal of premises and equipment.





Income tax expense increased $165,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 14.6% for the same period in 2024.







Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024







Total assets were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Net loans receivable, total cash and cash equivalents, and securities available for sale increased $11.7 million, $10.7 million, and $2.5 million, respectively, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Deposits increased $17.5 million from $1.07 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $4.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $4.1 million at March 31, 2025.





The Bank currently has 17 offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.





Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at



www.firstharrison.com



. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.







(1)



Reconciliations of the non–U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor guarantees of future performance; rather, they are statements based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.





Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; competition; the ability of the Company to execute its business plan; legislative and regulatory changes; the quality and composition of the loan and investment portfolios; loan demand; deposit flows; changes in accounting principles and guidelines; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release, the Company’s reports, or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.







Contact:







Joshua P. Stevens





Chief Financial Officer





812-738-1570



















FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES











Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

















March 31,













OPERATING DATA









2025













2024











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































Total interest income





$





13,346













$





11,837













Total interest expense









3,765

















3,237













Net interest income









9,581

















8,600













Provision for credit losses









338

















280













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









9,243

















8,320

































Total non-interest income









1,848

















1,899













Total non-interest expense









7,181

















6,757













Income before income taxes









3,910

















3,462













Income tax expense









672

















507













Net income









3,238

















2,955













Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest









3

















3













Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc.





$





3,235













$





2,952

































Net income per share attributable to





















First Capital, Inc. common shareholders:





















Basic





$





0.97













$





0.88

































Diluted





$





0.97













$





0.88

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic









3,346,850

















3,345,060

































Diluted









3,348,298

















3,345,060



































OTHER FINANCIAL DATA











































Cash dividends per share





$





0.29













$





0.27













Return on average assets (annualized)









1.08





%













1.03





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









11.12





%













11.25





%









Net interest margin









3.28





%













3.07





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1)









3.34





%













3.14





%









Interest rate spread









2.85





%













2.67





%









Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (1)









2.92





%













2.74





%









Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized)









2.40





%













2.35





%



































March 31,













December 31,













BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION









2025













2024































Cash and cash equivalents





$





116,623













$





105,917













Interest-bearing time deposits









2,695

















2,695













Investment securities









398,718

















396,243













Gross loans









652,476

















640,480













Allowance for credit losses









9,535

















9,281













Earning assets









1,137,132

















1,119,944













Total assets









1,214,538

















1,187,523













Deposits









1,083,921

















1,066,439













Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest









120,080

















114,599













Allowance for credit losses as a percent of gross loans









1.46





%













1.45





%









Non-performing assets:





















Nonaccrual loans









4,075

















4,483













Accruing loans past due 90 days









18

















-













Foreclosed real estate









-

















-













Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only):





















Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2)









10.61





%













10.57





%





























(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) Effective March 31, 2020, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such, the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided.



















































FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES











Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



























































For the Three Months ended March 31,





















2025













2024







































Average









































Average

























Average

































Yield/

























Average

































Yield/

























Balance

























Interest

























Cost

























Balance

























Interest

























Cost

















(Dollars in thousands)













































Interest earning assets:









































Loans (1) (2):









































Taxable









$





632,767













$





9,684













6.12





%









$





618,162













$





9,183













5.94





%









Tax-exempt (3)













10,888

















114













4.19





%













8,376

















69













3.30





%









Total loans













643,655

















9,798













6.09





%













626,538

















9,252













5.91





%

















































Investment securities:









































Taxable (4)













309,978

















1,860













2.40





%













346,411

















1,641













1.89





%









Tax-exempt (3)













118,885

















821













2.76





%













128,498

















891













2.77





%









Total investment securities













428,863

















2,681













2.50





%













474,909

















2,532













2.13





%

















































Federal funds sold













89,813

















986













4.39





%













12,833

















174













5.42





%









Other interest-earning assets (5)













7,160

















77













4.30





%













6,880

















80













4.65





%









Total interest earning assets













1,169,491

















13,542













4.63





%













1,121,160

















12,038













4.29





%

















































Non-interest earning assets













29,219





























27,326

























Total assets









$





1,198,710

























$





1,148,486

































































Interest bearing liabilities:









































Interest-bearing demand deposits









$





439,716













$





1,412













1.28





%









$





429,324













$





1,413













1.32





%









Savings accounts













225,408

















159













0.28





%













237,460

















147













0.25





%









Time deposits













216,511

















2,194













4.05





%













131,573

















1,245













3.78





%









Total deposits













881,635

















3,765













1.71





%













798,357

















2,805













1.41





%

















































FHLB Advances













-

















-













-

















3,412

















48













5.63





%









Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings









-

















-













-

















31,908

















384













4.81





%









Total interest bearing liabilities













881,635

















3,765













1.71





%













833,677

















3,237













1.55





%

















































Non-interest bearing liabilities









































Non-interest bearing deposits













194,025





























205,050

























Other liabilities













6,641





























4,774

























Total liabilities













1,082,301





























1,043,501

























Stockholders' equity (6)













116,409





























104,985

























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





1,198,710

























$





1,148,486

































































Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)









$





9,777

























$





8,801





















Less: tax equivalent adjustment

















(196





)

























(201





)

















Net interest income













$





9,581

























$





8,600





























































Interest rate spread

















2.85





%

















2.67





%









Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7)













2.92





%

















2.74





%









Net interest margin

















3.28





%

















3.07





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7)













3.34





%

















3.14





%









Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities

















132.65





%

















134.48





%

















































(1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $175,000 and $174,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans.









(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%.









(4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock.









(5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits.









(6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc.









(7) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.



















































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):































This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry who provide a similar presentation, and provide a further understanding of the Company's ongoing operations. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.



































Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands)

























Net interest income (A)





$





9,581













$





8,600













Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment









196

















201













Tax-equivalent net interest income (B)









9,777

















8,801













Average interest earning assets (C)









1,169,491

















1,121,160













Net interest margin (A)/(C)









3.28





%













3.07





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (B)/(C)









3.34





%













3.14





%





























Total interest income (D)





$





13,346













$





11,837













Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment









196

















201













Total interest income tax-equivalent basis (E)









13,542

















12,038













Average interest earning assets (F)









1,169,491

















1,121,160













Average yield on interest earning assets (D)/(F); (G)









4.56





%













4.22





%









Average yield on interest earning assets tax-equivalent (E)/(F); (H)









4.63





%













4.29





%









Average cost of interest bearing liabilities (I)









1.71





%













1.55





%









Interest rate spread (G)-(I)









2.85





%













2.67





%









Interest rate spread tax-equivalent (H)-(I)









2.92





%













2.74





%











































