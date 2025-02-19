First Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 per Share

First Capital, Inc. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable March 28, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

First Capital, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, which will be paid to shareholders on March 28, 2025, with a record date of March 14, 2025. Michael C. Frederick, the President and CEO, confirmed this decision. First Capital serves as the holding company for First Harrison Bank, which operates eighteen branches across Indiana and Kentucky.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, which showcases the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment reflects the company's financial stability and profitability, enhancing investor confidence.

The upcoming dividend payment date and record date provide clear and timely information to investors, ensuring transparency in shareholder communications.

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate limited reinvestment opportunities or growth prospects, signaling concerns about the company's ability to generate strong returns.

What is the dividend declared by First Capital, Inc.?

First Capital, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025, are eligible for the dividend payment.

Where can I find more information about First Harrison Bank?

More information about First Harrison Bank can be found on their website at www.firstharrison.com.

How many offices does First Harrison Bank have?

First Harrison Bank has eighteen offices located in Indiana and Kentucky communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

CORYDON, Ind., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 (twenty-nine cents) per share of common stock, according to Michael C. Frederick, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.





First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. First Harrison currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank’s aforementioned website.







Contact:







Joshua P. Stevens





Chief Financial Officer





812-738-1570



