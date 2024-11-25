First Capital Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

First Capital S.p.A. (IT:FIC) has released an update.

First Capital S.p.A. has concluded the fifth conversion period of its convertible bond loan, resulting in the issuance of 200 new ordinary shares. The company’s share capital now stands at 6,128,832.99 euros, divided into 2,946,959 ordinary shares. Investors can trade these new shares, which come with a current coupon, starting today.

