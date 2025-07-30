First Capital EPS Jumps 33% in Q2

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) rose 32.9% to $1.13 compared to Q2 2024, driven by higher net income and improved margins.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) expanded by 0.44 percentage points to 3.59%.

The quarterly dividend increased 7.4% to $0.29 per share compared to Q2 2024.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP), a community bank with a sizable presence in southern Indiana and Kentucky, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 25, 2025. The release detailed robust growth in profitability, including a 32.9% year-over-year jump in GAAP earnings per share to $1.13 and a 16.2% increase in revenue to $12.4 million (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024. While there were no consensus analyst estimates available for direct comparison, the quarter showed advances in both asset yields and deposit management, despite noninterest expense growth and flat noninterest income. Overall, the quarter points to solid profitability, increased efficiency, and a reinforced capital base.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.13 $0.85 32.9% Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP) 3.59% 3.15% 0.44 pp Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.24% 0.99% 0.25 pp Total Noninterest Expense $7.5 million $7.0 million 7.1%

Company Overview and Business Focus

First Capital is a regional community bank that operates 17 locations across Indiana and Kentucky. Its operations focus on offering personal, residential, and commercial banking services in the areas it serves. With a leading deposit market share in Harrison and Bullitt counties, the bank supports both consumer and business customers, emphasizing local relationships and steady growth.

In recent years, the company's strategy has shifted from traditional thrift banking to a broader commercial focus. This means larger exposure to business and commercial real estate lending, where yields can be higher but risk management becomes more important. The main success drivers for the bank are strong deposit funding, disciplined lending standards, and compliance with regulatory requirements to protect against sector and credit risks.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Review

The quarter saw notable profitability gains. Net income (GAAP) grew 35.7% to $3.8 million. The company's return on average assets (a measure of how efficiently company assets generate profits) rose to 1.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and return on average equity (profitability relative to shareholder investment) increased to 12.6%. These improved returns reflect the company’s ability to both grow and manage its loan and deposit books.

This came from higher interest earned on loans and securities, as well as taming the costs of deposits and other funding. The company's net interest margin (non-GAAP, tax-equivalent basis) -- the difference between income earned from loans and investments versus interest paid on deposits and borrowings, as a percentage of average earning assets -- expanded to 3.59%, up from 3.15% for Q2 2024. This expansion signals the bank's success in both increasing asset yields and holding down liability costs. The average yield on earning assets rose to 4.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, while average funding costs actually declined slightly to 1.64%.

Noninterest income, which covers fees and other revenue streams outside of lending, stayed nearly flat, moving down by just $5,000 (GAAP). While headline results held steady, there were offsetting swings inside the line: securities-related losses were higher, and income from gains on loan sales and bank-owned life insurance both softened. The standout item, a $46,000 gain from a one-time policy redemption, highlights fluctuations that may not recur in future quarters.

Total noninterest expense (GAAP), which includes salaries, facilities, technology, and marketing, rose to $7.5 million. Key areas driving this increase in noninterest expenses included staff compensation and benefits (up $308,000), upgrades to call center and ATM infrastructure, advertising, and technology licensing. While these costs suggest a commitment to improving operations and digital access for customers, they also contributed to higher overall expenses for the quarter.

Credit quality remains a focus, as shown by a decrease in provisions for credit losses and a modest uptick in net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) fell to $4.0 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $4.5 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses rose to 1.48% of gross loans as of June 30, 2025, showing continued caution, especially given commercial real estate loans make up 28.9% of the portfolio as of December 31, 2024. The bank’s regulatory leverage ratio stands at 10.8% as of June 30, 2025, signaling strong capital adequacy and positioning the company well above minimum required thresholds.

From a funding perspective, total deposits climbed to $1.11 billion as of June 30, 2025, supporting the bank’s ability to fund loans and invest in operations. Cash and equivalents jumped to $134.6 million at June 30, 2025, up sharply from $105.9 million at December 31, 2024, further bolstering liquidity.

For dividend investors, the quarterly dividend was raised 7.4% to $0.29 per share compared to Q2 2024, continuing a trend of annual increases.

Outlook and What to Watch Ahead

Management did not provide quantitative forward guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. There was no specific forecast for revenue, earnings, or credit metrics, with leadership pointing instead to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty shaping their approach to credit risk and provisioning levels.

Looking ahead, investors may want to monitor trends in loan growth, especially within commercial real estate lending. Further developments in noninterest income, which remains susceptible to market volatility and nonrecurring items, are also important. The company's strong capital position and deposit base provide reassurance, but sector risks from commercial lending and credit costs will continue to be critical topics in future quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

