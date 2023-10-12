News & Insights

First Canadian evacuation plane leaves Israel, carrying 130 people

October 12, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The first Canadian military plane evacuating citizens from Israel has left Tel Aviv with 130 people on board, Defence Minister Bill Blair said in a social media post on Thursday.

Canadian officials said on Wednesday that around 700 people had reached out to the foreign ministry seeking to be taken out of Israel in the wake of an attack by Hamas.

Canada is using two Airbus transports to take people from Israel to Athens.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

