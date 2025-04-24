FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV Earnings Results: $FBIZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV ($FBIZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $40,840,000, missing estimates of $40,927,500 by $-87,500.

FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV Insider Trading Activity

FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV insiders have traded $FBIZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY A CHAMBAS (CEO) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,488

CAROL P SANDERS has made 2 purchases buying 134 shares for an estimated $5,998 and 2 sales selling 8,881 shares for an estimated $433,642 .

and 2 sales selling 8,881 shares for an estimated . JAMES EDWARD HARTLIEB (Pres&CEO First Business Bank) sold 6,344 shares for an estimated $273,731

DANIEL OVOKAITYS (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,828 shares for an estimated $263,367

WILLIAM KENT LORENZ sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $49,000

FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST BUSINESS FINL SRV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBIZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

