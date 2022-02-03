First Business Financial Services' (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will increase its dividend on the 17th of February to US$0.20. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

First Business Financial Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, First Business Financial Services' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 15.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:FBIZ Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

First Business Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.14, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.79. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that First Business Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

First Business Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Business Financial Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

