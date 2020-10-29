First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.35, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBIZ was $16.35, representing a -40.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.35 and a 27.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

FBIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports FBIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.56%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

