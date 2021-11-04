First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.79, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBIZ was $30.79, representing a -3.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.89 and a 105.27% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

FBIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.85. Zacks Investment Research reports FBIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 105.33%, compared to an industry average of 27.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbiz Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

