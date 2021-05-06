First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.19, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBIZ was $27.19, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.31 and a 102.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.43.

FBIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports FBIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.5%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBIZ Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBIZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBIZ as a top-10 holding:

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (PQSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSV with an increase of 25.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBIZ at 0.15%.

