First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBIZ was $20.52, representing a -21.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.28 and a 59.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

FBIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports FBIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.45%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

