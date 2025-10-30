First Business Financial Services, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.18 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $10.31 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $44.29 million from $38.07 million last year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.18 Mln. vs. $10.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $44.29 Mln vs. $38.07 Mln last year.

