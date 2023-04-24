First Business Financial Services (FRA:45D) Price Target Decreased by 6.74% to 34.73

The average one-year price target for First Business Financial Services (FRA:45D) has been revised to 34.73 / share. This is an decrease of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 37.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.06 to a high of 39.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from the latest reported closing price of 26.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Business Financial Services. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45D is 0.09%, a decrease of 33.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 6,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 459K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45D by 99.91% over the last quarter.

First Business Financial Services holds 355K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45D by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 316K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45D by 99.90% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 282K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45D by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

