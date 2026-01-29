First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) reported revenue of $42.22 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.73 million, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency ratio : 56.6% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 56.6% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $3.93 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.93 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $7.46 million compared to the $7.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $7.46 million compared to the $7.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $34.76 million compared to the $35 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $34.76 million compared to the $35 million average estimate based on three analysts. Swap fees : $0.74 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.74 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. Private wealth management service fees : $3.79 million compared to the $3.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.79 million compared to the $3.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposits : $1.19 million versus $1.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.19 million versus $1.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Loan fees: $0.41 million versus $0.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how First Business Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Business Financial Services have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

