First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) reported revenue of $37.97 million, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +12.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Business Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 62.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.1%.

: 62.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.1%. Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 3.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Average Interest-Earning Assets : $3.35 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.35 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $30.54 million compared to the $29.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $30.54 million compared to the $29.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non Interest Income : $7.43 million versus $7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $7.43 million versus $7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Private wealth management service fees : $3.46 million compared to the $3.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.46 million compared to the $3.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. Financial Services-Service charges on deposits: $0.95 million versus $0.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of First Business Financial Services have returned +22.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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