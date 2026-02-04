First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Price Target Increased by 12.08% to 68.60

The average one-year price target for First Business Financial Services (NasdaqGS:FBIZ) has been revised to $68.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.08% from the prior estimate of $61.20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from the latest reported closing price of $59.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Business Financial Services. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIZ is 0.08%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 6,717K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIZ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Business Financial Services holds 374K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 255K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 229K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 13.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 215K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 3.20% over the last quarter.

