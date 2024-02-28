First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Business Financial Services in Focus

Headquartered in Madison, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -14.41% so far this year. The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.25 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.91%. This compares to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.54% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1 is up 9.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.24%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Business Financial Services's payout ratio is 21%, which means it paid out 21% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FBIZ is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.66 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 7.62%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FBIZ is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

