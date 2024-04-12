First Business Bank: Building sustainable value for clients, communities, employees, and investors through a focus on the long-term

In this Spotlight on Community Banks article, we spoke with Corey Chambas, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin-based First Business Financial Services, Inc. Corey discusses the bank’s evolution over the last 33 years and the importance of building long term relationships.

First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc. First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting Services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC.

The company has been listed on Nasdaq since 2005, trading under the symbol “FBIZ”

How has your mission evolved over the last 33 years?

Our core mission – helping local businesses thrive — has stayed true over the past 33 years, but the solutions we offer have evolved to meet our evolving client needs.

We began providing basic commercial banking services to a small number of Madison businesses in 1990. As we built trust through those relationships, clients started asking if we could assist with other financial needs as well.

As a result, in 2000, we expanded into 401k plans, and the next year, we started offering investment management services for executives and investors. It's been highly rewarding to see that business grow from the ground up — we now manage over $3 billion in assets, a tremendous source of pride.

As our client base expanded, we added more specialized financing options. We've progressively implemented offerings like asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment finance, floorplan financing, and SBA lending.

Even as we've grown, more than 33 years later our approach remains consistent — taking the time to understand each client's business and goals so we can deliver tailored solutions. With in-depth relationships and fewer clients than other banks our size, our bankers can provide the proactive, strategic support and connections that local businesses count on to thrive.

How important is community involvement for a regional bank? What are some of the ways you’re working to better the communities you serve?

Supporting our local communities is critically important for any bank, but especially for us. It's simply the right thing to do — we owe it to the communities that place their deposits and their trust in us. Aso, thriving, financially stable communities help all of us prosper.

However, beyond basic corporate citizenship, community involvement is particularly essential given our niche focus on banking nonprofits. Going further, we've developed several initiatives to assist local nonprofits over the years.

A prime example is our Charity Golf Invitational — a unique, annual event we launched 13 years ago. Held in two of our markets, the Charity Golf Invitational allows each two-person team to select a nonprofit and that team plays on behalf of the nonprofit, with all entry fees pooled and awarded to the nonprofits chosen by the winning teams. To date, it has facilitated over $750,000 in donations.

We also encourage employees to volunteer their time and expertise. Each First Business Bank employee is awarded a Volunteer Day Off to contribute to an organization of their choice. Additionally, we promote serving on nonprofit boards because it's mutually beneficial. Employees assist with their expertise while also developing leadership, governance, and business skills during their service.

Through involvement opportunities like these, our people expand their networks and work hand-in-hand with community partners to drive positive impact.

What’s been the biggest surprise during your years as a publicly traded company?

One of the most surprising and rewarding aspects has been our ability to maintain a long-term outlook while operating as a public company. Over the past 18 years as a publicly traded bank, I've learned that with a sound, shareholder-focused strategy - combined with strong execution, there's no need to manage reactively on a quarter-by-quarter basis. As long as we keep our eye on the right long-term goals and consistently deliver results, we can tune out short-term noise. This long-term perspective allows us to build sustainable value for clients, communities, employees, and investors alike.

Who is the ideal First Business Bank customer? How do you build customer loyalty?

Our 'ideal client' varies across the niche services we offer. Generally speaking, we thrive through long-term relationships with mid-sized private companies. Our ideal client is a deep and close partnership where we’re fulfilling their needs for growth with business loans, helping them operate efficiently with Treasury Management services, and also providing their 401(k) plan while helping their executives with investment management.

In short, our ideal client sees us as a trusted advisor, valuing our strategic guidance beyond just financial products. We've built loyalty by serving as a go-to advisor on major business decisions and providing customized wealth management solutions. This high-touch approach demands long-term partnerships, so loyalty is critical. We measure satisfaction rigorously through surveys conducted since our founding. We've progressed from general satisfaction scores to the more advanced Net Promoter Score (NPS) system. Our NPS scores consistently rank in the 60s and 70s, highlighting the close relationships we foster.

With fewer clients than big banks, our team can provide the personalized support and service that our clients deserve.

What makes First Business Bank unique?

On the surface, our size and focus make us stand out — a $3.5 billion bank with four locations, centered primarily around businesses and their executives. But the real secret ingredient is our culture.

Yes, we believe our niche strategy delivers better results. But what truly sets us apart is the passion, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our people. That's apparent from the moment you walk through our doors and experience the atmosphere firsthand.

We value and invest in our staff: in their expertise, their growth, and their job satisfaction. When employees feel genuinely supported and empowered, it fuels better ideas, better service, and better outcomes for our clients.

That vibrant, inclusive, and solutions-oriented environment attracts top talent and leads to deep, trusted relationships with clients over decades. All our stakeholders feel the power of a positive, client-focused culture dedicated to their success. That's what makes us unique — a culture that delivers results.

About Corey Chambas:

Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Corey Chambas has worked in the commercial banking industry for over 35 years, specializing in commercial lending and cash management. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, he has also completed several advanced commercial lending programs including those of Darden (University of Virginia) and Kellogg (Northwestern University). In addition to his role as CEO at First Business Financial Services, Inc., parent of First Business Bank, Corey serves as Advisory Board member of the Aldine Capital Fund, L.P., and as advisor to the Board of M3 Insurance Solutions, Inc., after serving on the M3 Board for 18 years, including nine years as Chairman.

