First Busey Reports Q3 Growth and Major Merger

First Busey Corporation reported a net income of $32 million for Q3 2024, with a diluted EPS of $0.55, marking an increase from previous quarters. The company saw a record high revenue in its Wealth Management segment and announced a significant merger with CrossFirst Bankshares, expected to expand its reach in the Midwest, Southwest, and Florida. This strategic partnership aims to create a formidable commercial banking presence with combined assets of approximately $20 billion.

