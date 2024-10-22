News & Insights

First Busey Reports Q3 Growth and Major Merger

October 22, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from First Busey ( (BUSE) ).

First Busey Corporation reported a net income of $32 million for Q3 2024, with a diluted EPS of $0.55, marking an increase from previous quarters. The company saw a record high revenue in its Wealth Management segment and announced a significant merger with CrossFirst Bankshares, expected to expand its reach in the Midwest, Southwest, and Florida. This strategic partnership aims to create a formidable commercial banking presence with combined assets of approximately $20 billion.

