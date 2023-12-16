First Busey (FRA:FBYN) Price Target Increased by 14.31% to 23.93

The average one-year price target for First Busey (FRA:FBYN) has been revised to 23.93 / share. This is an increase of 14.31% from the prior estimate of 20.94 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.88 to a high of 25.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from the latest reported closing price of 22.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBYN is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 36,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,017K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBYN by 12.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,657K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBYN by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Plancorp holds 1,320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 88.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBYN by 699.77% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,315K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBYN by 0.04% over the last quarter.

