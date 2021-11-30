First Busey Corporation's (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock has dropped to US$26.19, but insiders may have sold too soon at a price of only US$25.76 a share

Despite the fact that First Busey Corporation's (NASDAQ:BUSE) value has dropped 6.5% in the last week insiders who sold US$273k worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$25.76 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Busey

The Independent Director, Michael Cassens, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$273k worth of shares at a price of US$25.76 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$26.19). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.8% of Michael Cassens's holding. Michael Cassens was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BUSE Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership of First Busey

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that First Busey insiders own 8.3% of the company, worth about US$121m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Busey Insiders?

The fact that there have been no First Busey insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the First Busey insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Busey. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Busey (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

