First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 21st of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of January.

First Busey's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.88 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Busey has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $23.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether First Busey has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. First Busey paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BUSE Historic Dividend January 16th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see First Busey's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First Busey has delivered an average of 6.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy First Busey for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Busey more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First Busey is facing. We've identified 2 warning signs with First Busey (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

