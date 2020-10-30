First Busey Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$102m, some 4.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.56, 38% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BUSE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from First Busey's seven analysts is for revenues of US$381.1m in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 4.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 6.6% to US$1.72 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$377.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.51 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the decent improvement in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$21.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic First Busey analyst has a price target of US$26.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that First Busey's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.3% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that First Busey is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around First Busey's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for First Busey going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for First Busey that you need to be mindful of.

