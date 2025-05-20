First Busey Corporation Completes Public Offering of 8.6 Million Depositary Shares, Raising Approximately $207.5 Million

First Busey Corporation closed an offering of 8.6 million depositary shares, raising approximately $207 million for preferred stock.

Quiver AI Summary

First Busey Corporation announced the successful closing of its public offering of 8,600,000 depositary shares representing a 1/40th ownership interest in its 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, yielding approximately $207.5 million in net proceeds. The offering included a partial over-allotment and was managed by Piper Sandler & Co., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC serving as co-manager. Busey Corporation, a financial holding company based in Leawood, Kansas, operates Busey Bank and CrossFirst Bank, which are set to merge in June 2025. The corporation reported total assets of $19.46 billion and has been recognized by several organizations for its workplace culture and community development efforts.

Potential Positives

Successfully closed an underwritten public offering of 8,600,000 depositary shares, generating approximately $207 million in net proceeds, which can be utilized for future growth and operations.

The offering included shares of a preferred stock with a fixed interest rate of 8.25%, potentially attracting investors looking for stable income.

Busey was recognized among America's Best Banks by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting its strong reputation and performance in the banking sector.

Plans for the merger of CrossFirst Bank with Busey Bank could enhance operational efficiencies and expand market presence, positioning the company for future success.

Potential Negatives

Issuance of preferred stock could indicate the company is seeking to bolster its capital structure, which may signal potential weaknesses in its financial stability or liquidity management.

The anticipated merger with CrossFirst Bank suggests a strategic pivot, but it may also reflect challenges in sustaining growth or profitability through organic means.

Forward-looking statements acknowledge various risks, including competition from non-bank entities and economic uncertainties, which could adversely affect future performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the key details of Busey's recent public offering?

Busey closed an underwritten public offering of 8,600,000 depositary shares, raising approximately $207 million.

Who managed Busey's public offering?

Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

What type of preferred stock did Busey offer?

Busey offered 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

When is CrossFirst Bank merging with Busey Bank?

The merger of CrossFirst Bank with Busey Bank is anticipated on June 20, 2025.

How can I obtain the offering prospectus for Busey's securities?

You can request the prospectus by emailing Piper Sandler or calling their toll-free number.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUSE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BUSE Insider Trading Activity

$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 9 purchases buying 31,633 shares for an estimated $715,838 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN V KING purchased 16,427 shares for an estimated $402,928

KAREN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $219,065 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LEAWOOD, Kan., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (“Busey”) (Nasdaq: BUSE), the holding company for Busey Bank and CrossFirst Bank, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,600,000 depositary shares (inclusive of 600,000 depositary shares offered in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option), each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share). As a result of the public offering, Busey received proceeds of approximately $207,477,500, net of estimated expenses and underwriting discounts and commissions.





Piper Sandler & Co., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is acting as the co-manager.





A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, with respect to the offering was previously filed by Busey with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 21, 2023. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering has been made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Alternatively, Busey or any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement if you request it by emailing Piper Sandler & Co. at



fsg-dcm@psc.com



or calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649 or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company at 1-800-966-1559.







Corporate Profile







As of March 31, 2025, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $19.46 billion financial holding company headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.





Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, had total assets of $11.98 billion as of March 31, 2025. Busey Bank currently has 62 banking centers, with 21 in Central Illinois markets, 17 in suburban Chicago markets, 20 in the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area, three in Southwest Florida, and one in Indianapolis. More information about Busey Bank can be found at



busey.com



.





CrossFirst Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, had total assets of $7.45 billion as of March 31, 2025. CrossFirst Bank currently has 16 banking centers located across Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. More information about CrossFirst Bank can be found at



crossfirstbank.com



. It is anticipated that CrossFirst Bank will be merged with and into Busey Bank on June 20, 2025.





Through Busey Bank’s Wealth Management division, Busey provides a full range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. Assets under care totaled $13.68 billion as of March 31, 2025. More information about Busey’s Wealth Management services can be found at busey.com/wealth-management.





Busey Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc. (“FirsTech”) specializes in the evolving financial technology needs of small and medium-sized businesses, highly regulated enterprise industries, and financial institutions. FirsTech provides comprehensive and innovative payment technology solutions, including online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money and data movement; merchant services; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments at retail agents. Additionally, FirsTech simplifies client workflows through integrations enabling support with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. More information about FirsTech can be found at



firstechpayments.com



.





For the fourth consecutive year, Busey was named among 2025’s America’s Best Banks by



Forbes



. Ranked 88th overall, Busey was one of seven banks headquartered in Illinois included on this year’s list. Busey was also named among the 2024 Best Banks to Work For by



American Banker



, the 2024 Best Places to Work in Money Management by



Pensions and Investments



, the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois by



Daily Herald Business Ledger



, the 2025 Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the 2024 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by



Florida Trend



magazine. We are honored to be consistently recognized globally, nationally and locally for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.









First Busey Corporation Contacts









For Financials:





For Media:









Scott Phillips, Interim CFO





Amy L. Randolph, EVP & COO









First Busey Corporation





First Busey Corporation









(239) 689-7167





(217) 365-4049











scott.phillips@busey.com









amy.randolph@busey.com



























Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Busey’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Busey’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Busey undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.









A number of factors, many of which are beyond Busey’s ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (1) the strength of the local, state, national, and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars, and changes to immigration policy); (2) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state, and federal laws, regulations, and governmental policies (including those concerning Busey's general business); (3) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets (including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East); (4) unexpected results of acquisitions, including the acquisition of CrossFirst, which may include the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that the transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (5) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by Busey's commercial borrowers; (6) new or revised accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (7) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of Busey’s assets (including the impact of sustained elevated interest rates); (8) increased competition in the financial services sector (including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies) and the inability to attract new customers; (9) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (10) the loss of key executives or associates, talent shortages, and employee turnover; (11) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation, investigations, or other legal proceedings, inquiries, and regulatory actions involving Busey (including with respect to Busey’s Illinois franchise taxes); (12) fluctuations in the value of securities held in Busey’s securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (13) credit risk and risk from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral, and industry), within Busey's loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (14) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (15) the level of non-performing assets on Busey’s balance sheets; (16) interruptions involving information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (17) breaches or failures of information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents; (18) the economic impact on Busey and its customers of climate change, natural disasters, and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, blizzards, and droughts; (19) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact Busey's cost of funds; (20) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (21) the effectiveness of Busey’s risk management framework; and (22) the ability of Busey to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.