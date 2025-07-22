First Busey Corp. Announces Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - First Busey Corp. (BUSE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $47.24 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $27.35 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Busey Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $57.23 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 85.6% to $153.18 million from $82.53 million last year.

First Busey Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

