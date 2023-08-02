First Busey (BUSE) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 24.82

The average one-year price target for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) has been revised to 24.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 23.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from the latest reported closing price of 21.66 / share.

First Busey Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $21.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 2.48%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSE is 0.10%, a decrease of 21.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 34,556K shares. The put/call ratio of BUSE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,651K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,533K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 89.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,293K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 17.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,032K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 20.40% over the last quarter.

First Busey Background Information

