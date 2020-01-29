First Busey Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BUSE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.01, changing hands as low as $25.95 per share. First Busey Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.44 per share, with $28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.98.

