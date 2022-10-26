First Busey Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BUSE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.61, changing hands as high as $25.08 per share. First Busey Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.66 per share, with $29.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.91.

