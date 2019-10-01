First Burundi refugees in Tanzania to return home as mass repatriation starts - official

Adds more comments from official and from the U.N.

NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Burundi agreed on Tuesday that a first group of its refugees in Tanzania would return home on Thursday, as a mass repatriation planned by the two governments begins, a Burundian official told Reuters.

About 1,000 refugees are in the first group, Nestor Bimenyimana, the Burundi government's general manager for repatriation, said. He said the process was "voluntary".

Burundi and Tanzania agreed in August that repatriations of 200,000 Burundi refugees in Tanzania would start on Oct. 1.

The United Nations and rights groups said they fear the governments may force the refugees to return home to a dangerous environment where they face political persecution.

After the announcement in August, Reuters spoke to refugees in camps who crossed the border to escape violence who said there was no way they would be safe back at home.

Hundreds of Burundians have been killed in clashes with security forces since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third, disputed term in office.

"At this stage, things are not conductive for mass returns," said Babar Baloch, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) in Geneva, said by phone on Tuesday.

He did not comment on the Burundian official's remarks, but said refugees must "make a decision for themselves if the situation is right for them to return or not". He said that those that felt safe had already gone home, while people continue to leave Burundi because of problems they face there.

New York-based Human Rights Watch says Burundi's government does not tolerate criticism, and security services carry out summary executions, rapes, abductions and intimidation of suspected political opponents.

Burundi's ruling party denies systematic human rights violations.

Burundi's population is divided between the Tutsi and Hutu ethnic groups, as is neighbouring Rwanda, where 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered by Hutu extremists in a 1994 genocide.

Burundians who have fled since 2015 include members of both groups.

