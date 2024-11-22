News & Insights

First Brothers’ Subsidiary Sells Fujisawa Property

November 22, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Brothers Co., Ltd. (JP:3454) has released an update.

First Brothers Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary has decided to sell a piece of real estate in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. While the details such as the buyer and the selling price remain undisclosed due to contractual obligations, the sale is projected to have a minimal financial impact on the company’s overall sales. The transaction is expected to be finalized by late November 2024.

