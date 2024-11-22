First Brothers’ Subsidiary Sells Fujisawa Property

First Brothers Co., Ltd. (JP:3454) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
First Brothers Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary has decided to sell a piece of real estate in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. While the details such as the buyer and the selling price remain undisclosed due to contractual obligations, the sale is projected to have a minimal financial impact on the company’s overall sales. The transaction is expected to be finalized by late November 2024.
For further insights into JP:3454 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.