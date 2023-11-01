First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza

Adds confirmation from Foreign Office

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A first group of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The Foreign Office said it had agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities and would be informed in advance when those on the list can use the crossing.

It added that UK teams are on the ground providing assistance.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on X social media platform called Wednesday's crossing "a hugely important first step".

"We are working with Egyptian and Israeli authorities to ensure the crossing stays open so all British nationals can get to safety in the coming days," he wrote.

