First Berlin Initiates Coverage of Jaguar Health (JAGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, First Berlin initiated coverage of Jaguar Health (NasdaqCM:JAGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.55% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jaguar Health is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 177.55% from its latest reported closing price of $5.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jaguar Health is 35MM, an increase of 201.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jaguar Health. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 61.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAGX is 0.00%, an increase of 99.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.69% to 88K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 50K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGX by 34.94% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGX by 28.53% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jaguar Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Its Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

