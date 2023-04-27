News & Insights

First Belgian cryptocurrency platform suspends its activities

April 27, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - Bit4You, the first and only cryptocurrency lending platform in Belgium, said it is suspending its activities after CoinLoan, one of its main service providers, was declared insolvent by an Estonian court.

Estonia-based CoinLoan also no longer has the required registration as a custodian of virtual currencies, Bit4You said in a statement on its website.

