First Belgian cryptocurrency platform suspends its activities

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - Bit4You, the first and only cryptocurrency lending platform in Belgium, said it is suspending its activities after CoinLoan, one of its main service providers, was declared insolvent by an Estonian court.

Estonia-based CoinLoan also no longer has the required registration as a custodian of virtual currencies, Bit4You said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by GV De Clercq)

