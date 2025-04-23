Stocks
FBNC

FIRST BAN|NC Earnings Results: $FBNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 23, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FIRST BAN|NC ($FBNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $105,790,000, missing estimates of $107,480,460 by $-1,690,460.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FBNC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIRST BAN|NC Insider Trading Activity

FIRST BAN|NC insiders have traded $FBNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES C III CRAWFORD sold 5,573 shares for an estimated $274,308

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FIRST BAN|NC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of FIRST BAN|NC stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FIRST BAN|NC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FIRST BAN|NC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBNC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FBNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.