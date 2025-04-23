FIRST BAN|NC Earnings Results: $FBNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST BAN|NC ($FBNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $105,790,000, missing estimates of $107,480,460 by $-1,690,460.

FIRST BAN|NC Insider Trading Activity

FIRST BAN|NC insiders have traded $FBNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C III CRAWFORD sold 5,573 shares for an estimated $274,308

FIRST BAN|NC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of FIRST BAN|NC stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST BAN|NC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

