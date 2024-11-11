News & Insights

First Bank of Toyama Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 11, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

First Bank of Toyama Ltd. (JP:7184) has released an update.

The First Bank of Toyama reported impressive financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 50% increase in ordinary income and a significant rise in profit attributable to owners, up 274.3% year-on-year. The bank’s earnings per share also rose substantially, reflecting robust growth and improved financial performance. This positive development is likely to attract attention from investors and analysts in the financial markets.

