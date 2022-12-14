Markets
FRBA

First Bank To Buy Malvern Bancorp, Malvern Bank For Around $149.5 Mln

December 14, 2022 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - First Bank (FRBA) said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) and Malvern Bank, for around $149.5 million.

The consideration is based upon First Bank's closing price of $15.31 per share on December 13.

Malvern Bancorp is the parent company of Malvern Bank. According to the deal, Malvern Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank, and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern Bancorp share outstanding.

First Bank expects to issue approximately 5.9 million new shares of First Bank, and $59.4 million in cash consideration to consummate this transaction.

Following the completion of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2023, First Bank will have around $3.68 billion in assets with 27 branches.

Patrick L. Ryan, CEO of First Bank, said: "This strategic transaction expands our market position and deposit share in eastern Pennsylvania, while complementing our strong organic growth strategy."

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. had assets of approximately $1.04 billion, loans of around $815.6 million, and deposits of approximately $785.3 million as of September 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRBA
MLVF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.