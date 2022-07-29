First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) defied analyst predictions to release its second-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$24m arriving 2.7% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.45, 4.0% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:FRBA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for First Bank from four analysts is for revenues of US$98.9m in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 9.0% to US$1.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$95.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$18.63, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on First Bank, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$16.50 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting First Bank is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting First Bank's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that First Bank is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around First Bank's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple First Bank analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Bank you should be aware of.

